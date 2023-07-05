Offset Says Quavo Reunion “Cleared” His Soul, Calls Migos The “Greatest Group”

Offset was ecstatic about reuniting with Quavo at the 2023 BET Awards and said it “cleared” his soul. The Georgian artist took to Instagram on Sunday (July 2) to talk about burying the hatchet with his fellow groupmate. Set also added his love for the Migos, saying the performance was “iconic.”

“I love all my fans. I love y’all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man,” Offset said. “It cleared my soul. Me and my brother, Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours, like, 15 hours… We do that ’cause we’re some real stars.”

As he continued, Offset added that the Migos are the greatest group “to ever touch the mic.” “We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture,” he said.

Offset and Quavo finally settled their ongoing Feud following BET performance, saying it “healed his soul.” ?; Getty images. pic.twitter.com/m4kK3xCgSm — daily_e_scoop (@dailyescoop) July 1, 2023

“It’s always gonna be cinematic. Thank God for that moment. We did it for Take… And you know, when you put the three heads together, it’s always gon’ be cinematic. It’s always gon’ be the truth. It’s always gon’ be Godly… Thank God for that moment,” he added. “And like I said, RIP to Take. Y’all know how we coming about my brother. And we did it for Take. That’s our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it.”

Quavo and Offset reunited at the 2023 BET Awards to pay homage to the late Takeoff. The duo performed their first No. 1 hit single, “Bad & Boujee,” preceded by a lip sync performance of Take’s verse from “Hotel Lobby.”

Before their tear-jerking BET performance, the remaining Migos members linked up in June 2023 to celebrate Takeoff’s 29th birthday. According to TMZ, the Migos members were in Atlanta on Sunday (June 18), with pictures of the reunion making their rounds on social media showing the remaining once-estranged bandmates in the middle of a conversation.

Another picture showed Quavo and Offset posing with family, wearing matching shirts, and throwing up hand signs paying homage to the Last Rocket.