Offset Says Takeoff’s Death Has Made Happiness Hard To Find

(L-R) Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert at The Belasco on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Offset continues to mourn the death of late rap star Takeoff, his cousin and former Migos groupmate. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Atlanta native expressed his difficulty in remaining joyful in the wake of his loss.

“Sh*t not easy fake smiling and sh*t tryna keep walking with my head up,” he wrote in a Twitter post, which also included a photo of Takeoff standing on stage.

Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up pic.twitter.com/3GHleHUvpT — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 21, 2022

Offset’s post is the latest in a string of comments made by the 31-year-old regarding Takeoff’s death.

In November, he issued his first statement in reaction to Takeoff’s death with an Instagram post that included an open letter to the ‘Rocket Man’.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality,” he captioned the post. “I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

A week later, the “Clout” creator shared a photo of Takeoff on his Instagram account, with “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” in the caption. He has since asked the public to continue to post positive memories of Takeoff on social media and vowed to pay tribute to him at the beginning of his live performances.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was slain after being gunned down on Nov. 1 in Houston. The 28-year-old was standing outside of a bowling and billiards venue when an alleged dispute over a dice game escalated into a shootout. The rapper, who was reportedly struck by a stray bullet, was shot in the head and torso and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A suspect in the shooting, Patrick Xavier Clark, has been arrested and charged with Takeoff’s murder. Clark, the second man to be arrested in connection to the shooting, has pleaded not guilty.