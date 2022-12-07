Offset Urges Fans To Only Share Positive Takeoff Memories

Though Quavo has opted to privately grieve his late nephew, Takeoff, their fellow Migos comrade and blood relative, Offset, has chosen to publicly mourn with one request for fans doing the same.

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the FATHER OF 4 rapper declared, “Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in good light please!” He shared the message with an image of Jesus Christ on his Instagram stories.

It is rumored that the message was prompted because Takeoff’s parents are allegedly battling over his estate, considering the slain rapper may have died without a will.

The younger half of Unc & Phew was murdered in Houston on Nov. 1. A month later, local authorities arrested a potential suspect connected to the crime.

This isn’t the first tribute post Offset has shared since his cousin’s death. The “Rick Flair Drip” rapper dedicated his Art Basel performance to Takeoff, being that it was his first onstage appearance since the tragedy. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he announced to the crowd in Miami. “For Takeoff, let’s do this sh*t.” He went on to perform their joint hits, “Clout” and “Bad and Boujee.”

His wife, Cardi B, also issued her own update about how they were resuming life. “We’re living our lives normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” said the “Bodak Yellow” star. “I feel like if I talk about—the internet’s so desensitized—how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’ We don’t want no sympathy.”

