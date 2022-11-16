Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Heartfelt Statement

Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Offset has broken his silence regarding his cousin Takeoff’s death. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), the rapper legally known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to Instagram to express his love for his Migos bandmate, stating that his sudden passing has left him with “unbearable” pain.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this,” the “Code” rapper captioned the sincere post. “This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

Cephus, 30, continued in the lengthy post, writing directly to his cousin and voicing his desire to spend one more day with him.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the right words,” the “5,4,3,2,1” artist said. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug.”

“I wish I could hug you one last time, laugh one last time, smoke one last time, perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Offset’s post marks the first time he has publicly acknowledged the passing of Takeoff since the tragic incident occurred on Nov. 1.

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

According to Rolling Stone, Takeoff, née Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston around 2:30 am at Billiards and Bowling while Ball was hanging with his uncle and fellow Migos bandmate, Quavo.

Two other people at the scene were shot and taken to the hospital, Houston Police confirmed, with Quavo unharmed.

The Migos’ quiet rhymer was celebrated on Friday (Nov. 11) with a funeral service at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.