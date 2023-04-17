Offset Pays Homage To Takeoff With Portrait Tattoo Covering His Back

Offset has paid homage to the late Takeoff in a permanent way: a portrait tattoo covering his entire back. On Saturday (April 15), the Migos rapper showed off the realism-style ink on Instagram with the caption “Love you 4L & after.”

The portrait shows Takeoff née Kirsnick Khari Ball, in a zebra jacket, donning his neck jewels with a space odyssey in the background.

Takeoff, 28 at the time of death, was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022 while attending a dice game in Houston, Texas.

Since his death, friends, fans and more have expressed their grievances of losing the star, including his rap group members Offset and Quavo.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” the “5,4,3,2,1” spitter wrote on Instagram last November. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

He added, “Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time…I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Quavo also shared his sentiments in the same month, where he detailed their connection not only as group members but as uncle and nephew.

In a eulogy, Quavo wrote, “Dear Take, It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move … then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on same team.”

Speaking to Take’s personality, he added elsewhere in the lengthy letter, “He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind fa na, not even Unc could, you just gotta let em cool off for bout 30mins.”

He ended with, “Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take.”

On Jan. 4 of this year, suspect Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested on murder charges for Takeoff’s death. He’s maintained his innocence after posting a $1 million bail and being released from prison.