Offset Continues To Grieve Takeoff In New Tribute

Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos attend A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Offset paid tribute to his cousin, late rap star Takeoff, on Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 23), posting a photo of the Migos member on his Instagram account while expressing his continued grief over his passing.

“Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” the “Clout” rapper wrote in the post’s caption, which garnered condolences from a number of the group’s peers in the comments.

The post marked the second statement from the 30-year-old following Takeoff’s death after being gunned down in Houston on Nov. 1. Last week, the Father of 4 artist posted a slideshow of clips and photos of himself and The Rocket Man on his Instagram.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality,” Offset captioned the post. “I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

The rapper also included an open letter to Takeoff in the slide show, describing his killing as a “nightmare.”

“Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he wrote. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug.

“I wish I could hug you one last time,” the Migos rapper continued. “Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.”

Takeoff’s death rocked the Hip-Hop community, with a number of his collaborators and fans mourning the 28-year-old’s passing while praising him for his cultural contributions. No suspects have been arrested or named in connection to the case and an investigation is ongoing.