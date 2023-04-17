O.J. Simpson Talks Jay-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.”: “He Didn’t Say It Right”



O.J. Simpson has finally addressed Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” and contends the emcee misquoted him.

During a brief conversation with Rare Clothing Apparel, fashion designer Augustus Lymon asked “The Juice” about his thoughts on the 4:44 single’s lyrics. The former NFL player claimed the billionaire “didn’t say it right.”

“Well, first of all, [Jay-Z] didn’t say it right,” he asserted. “When Johnny [Cochran] was talking to me about it, and all that was going on was ‘Black, Black, Black,’ I said man, f**k being Black, this is me. This is about O.J. You know? It wasn’t about Black or white. It was about, ‘These guys were after me.’ So that’s how that was expressed. It wasn’t about, you know, ‘I’m not Black.’ It was about, ‘this ain’t about being Black, this is about me.'”

Hov’s “The Story of O.J.” made waves when it was released in 2017 for its visuals and lyrics discussing race relations in America. One of the single’s standout bars found Jay rapping, “O.J. like, ‘I’m not black, I’m O.J.’ …okay/House ni**a, don’t f**k with me/I’m a field ni**a, with shined cutlery/Gold-plated quarters, where the butlers be.”

The 4:44 cut referred to the retired athlete being accused and acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995.

Jay-Z’s record argued that despite Simpson’s accolades and success, his skin color would still be his social identifier in America.

It’s also interesting to note that this isn’t the first time the Brooklynite drew a parallel to the ex-Buffalo Bills player. On “Roc Boys” from his American Gangster LP, the acclaimed lyricist rapped, “Think O.J./I get away with murder when I sling yay.”