Omarion Announces New Book ‘Unbothered: The Power Of Choosing Joy’

Having spent over 20 years of his life in the spotlight, R&B singer Omarion is very familiar with the struggle that comes with maintaining one’s peace of mind while interacting with the world around you.

The singer plans to draw from his own experiences in hopes of helping others with his forthcoming book Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy. His literary debut, the 256-page self-help book will provide readers “an intimate lens into his spiritual journey that has inspired so many to nurture themselves,” according to an overview.

The book will include three sections, with one tackling spirituality, another touching on mental health, and the last focusing on physical wellness. A practitioner of holistic wellness, Omarion dives deep into his own personal practices throughout Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy, including breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, dancing, ancient mantras, and an overall embrace of positivity. The book also includes personal accounts of turmoil within his own life, which he shares in hopes of promoting forgiveness and emotional intelligence.

In an interview released on Wednesday (May 11), Omarion touched on his experiences as a father, an area he admits he’s had to grow into with time. “When you become a parent, there’s no manuscript,” he shared. “You have to look at your parents and the things that they had or didn’t have and take full responsibility for what you want.”

Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy is scheduled for release on Sept. 13, 2022, and is currently available for preorder.