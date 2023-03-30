Omarion Talks Co-Parenting With Apryl Jones And Her Dating Taye Diggs

Omarion visited Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway where he not only promoted his forthcoming album Full Circle: Sonic Book I, but also gave an update on co-parenting with ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones. He also commented on the former Love & Hip-Hop star‘s relationship with actor Taye Diggs.

Around the 12:00 mark of the interview, the Unbothered author was asked about his split from Apryl and if he felt apologetic in any way.

“Yeah I did,” he admitted. “it’s always difficult when you share something like children together with a person, you know what I’m saying? So yeah, I think that for me and my journey, especially in the relationship field, I realized a lot about my style and what I needed as far as support for my life. And because we were so very young, and saw that differently — and not to generalize women — but you know sometimes women think that love stories are supposed to have this happy ending.”

(L-R) Omarion and Apryl Jones attend DJ Prostyle 3rd Annual Birthday Bash at Best Buy Theater on April 30, 2014 in New York City. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

“It’s like, ‘Oh we vibing and we, you know, get married and then we have a family,’ but it’s really not like that. That wasn’t my experience,” he added.

O spoke on their co-parenting style saying, “I will say we have been moving towards a better relationship at this particular point in time, for the kids. It’s all good, it was just something we went through. I think as long as respect is over-stood and appreciated within the scope of the blended family then I think you can virtually get through anything.”

Speaking to having a blended family — now that Apryl dates Diggs, who has children of his own — the 38-year-old mentioned that he did have a chance to meet the Hollywood star briefly.

“I just met him for the first time and he seems like a cool dude,” he shared. “He has kids of his own and he’s an older man so I only expect good things from him.”

The two met at Omarion and Apryl’s son‘s school event where Diggs came to support. Omarion did admit that “it’s a beautiful thing when somebody finds a good thing,” and he says that he’s in support of their relationship.

Watch his full interview with Sway Calloway on Sirius XM’s Sway in the Morning below.