Omarion To Naysayers: “22 Years Of Work” Can’t Be Dismissed

At 37 years old, R&B sensation Omarion has already been in the music biz for two decades. After ascending from R&B group B2K, the Inglewood native took a solo route that gave us the hits such as, “Ice Box,” “Touch,” “Entourage,” “O,” and “Post to Be.” In 2022, Omarion is still performing sold-out shows across the country where he serenades his fans with sultry lyrics and sex appeal. Following the release of part-one of his tell-all docuseries Omega The Gift & The Curse, the singer spoke with HelloBeautiful about a number of topics – including his vocal performance at his Verzuz battle against Mario.

“I always tell people that the difference from when I started and now is that people feel like because it’s so easy to be famous on social media, they don’t actually have respect for people that have been cultivating their art and skills like in basketball or any other sports where there’s actual ranks,” he told HB.

Declaring that you can’t dismiss “22 years of work,” he added, “One day people love you, and then the next people, people hate you. One day, ‘he’s the greatest performer!’ And the next day it’s like, ‘Oh he can’t sing!’ like 22 years of work just goes away. So to be able to continue to focus on the purpose and the intent of why I’m even here and the legacy I’m creating has kept my joy intact.”

Although the Kinection serenader didn’t touch on the topic of his Verzuz directly, he did confirm that he still feels “unbothered,” offering his own definition of the idea. “I think a lot of people get the concept and idea of ‘unbothered’ misconstrued because sometimes people think that being ‘unbothered’ is not acknowledging certain things,” he explained. “Being ‘unbothered’ is, is maintaining your emotional intelligence and power and realizing that this person might be doing this intentionally, so do I react or do I respond? And I’m very much so a thoughtful person.”

As drama swirls—from Lil Fizz dating the mother of his children, to his former B2K bandmates clowning him in unison —Omarion shared how he wrestles with wrath and wins.

“It’s not about anybody else because to be completely honest with you, I could burn the world down in the worst way and those are the thoughts that come through my mind—but how beneficial is it for me?” he said. “I will protect myself but at the end of the day, how we respond to things really puts us in the victory position or it puts us in a losing position and you know, me; I’m a winner. I’m a winner in life and I have a winner attitude.”

