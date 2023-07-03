Oprah And ‘The Color Purple’ Cast Surprise Fantasia For 39th Birthday At Essence Fest

On June 30, Fantasia turned 39 while at Essence Fest 2023. Considering the American Idol winner was in the middle of promo for The Color Purple musical remake, her castmates, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and film’s executive producer, Oprah, celebrated “our Celie” with a very touching tribute.

Brooks held the cake as she and the crew gathered around to sing Stevie Wonder’s version of the festive tune. “It’s your birthday! It’s your birthday!,” Brooks exclaimed as Fantasia fought back tears.

“We love you so much. Our Celie, y’all!,” Henson declared excitedly. Oprah captioned the video, “@tasiasword, our Celie in the new @thecolorpurple, turned 39 today—so we had to celebrate it while part of the Purple family is at @essencefest.”

The moment was a testament to the sisterhood that permeates from the critically-acclaimed film. Fantasia, who played Celie in the Broadway adaptation from 2007 until 2008, will reprise her leading role in the remake. Henson portrays Shug Avery and Brooks stars as Sophia, who picks up the torch from Oprah’s depiction.

When announcing the cast in February 2022, the retired talk show host told the Orange Is The New Black alum, “I’m so happy to pass whatever baton from 35, almost 40, years ago to you. And I know you’re gonna kill it. I wanted to be the one to tell you because you know I have such love for her, this character, everything she represents and everything she brought to my life. And what I’m hoping is that she does the same thing for you.”

The highly-anticipated musical rendition also stars Halle Bailey, Jon Batiste, Colman Domingo, and H.E.R.. It makes its theatrical debut Christmas 2023.