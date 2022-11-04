Oprah Distances Herself From Weight Loss Gummies Misusing Her Name

Oprah Winfrey was moved to make an announcement Monday (Oct. 31) via Instagram following scammers using her name to sell weight loss gummy supplements. Winfrey has cautioned her fans to not give in to the online scam.

The global media mogul posted an IG video affirming that she has never endorsed nor used the weight loss gummies circulating on the internet with her name and likeness attached to it.

“It happened to me again today,” Winfrey, 68, started. “A woman came up to me and said, ‘Can you help me get your weight loss gummies,’ And I said, ‘Ma’am, I don’t have anything to do with weight loss gummies. And let me just tell you, you’re the fifth person this week to mention it.’ So, I am going to address it.”

She added, “It’s come to my attention many times over. Somebody out there misusing my name even sending emails to people advertising weight loss gummies. I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills. And I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name. I have no weight loss gummies.”

Oprah also captioned her video: “Fraud alert! Please don’t buy any weight loss gummies with my picture or name on them. There have been social media ads, emails, and fake websites going out and I want you to hear it straight from me, that I have nothing to do with them. Please don’t be taken advantage of and don’t give your personal information to them.”

In January 2016, Oprah revealed that she had lost over 26 pounds through Weight Watchers (WW) — in which she serves as an investor and advisor.

Take a listen to Oprah’s warning above.