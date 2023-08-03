Oprah Winfrey Among A-Listers Donating At Least $1 Million To SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Oprah Winfrey attends 'From the Page to the Stage and Beyond: A Discussion of the nearly 40-Year Legacy and Impact of The Color Purple' at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Oprah Winfrey has offered up a hefty donation to the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) foundation amid the industry-halting strike. The media mogul is among a growing group of a-list celebrities who offered financial support to talent as the resistance continues.

According to a press release from the nonprofit, established as an independent charity in 1985 to help actors in financial crisis, over a dozen of Hollywood’s top earners have donated at least $1 Million to the foundation.

These donors include Winfrey as well as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Julia Roberts, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Nicole Kidman, George and Amal Clooney, Luciana and Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness.

Atmosphere the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike at Warner Bros. on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing more than 30 times our usual number of applications for emergency aid. We received 400 applications in the last week alone,” detailed SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance. “I appealed to our community to remember how tough it was coming up, and the response to help their fellow performers has been incredible, immediate, and heartwarming.”

Counting the aforementioned donations, the nonprofit has raised over $15 million in the past three weeks.

Courtney B. Vance attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the first celebrity to make a seven-figure donation to the charity. Last week, the action-film star donated an undisclosed “historic” amount to the SAG-AFTRA foundation.

“Dwayne Johnson helped kick-start this campaign by giving a historic seven-figure donation. And, two longtime champions of our Foundation and leaders on our Actors Council, Meryl Streep and George Clooney, stepped up with $1 million donations, emails, and many calls to action rallying others to give generously. We’ve crushed our initial goal because our people are coming together, but we still aren’t done,” shared Vance.

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line. In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession. I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program,” added Meryl Streep.

According to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation website, to be eligible for emergency funds, members must be paid up on dues through October 2022, provide a copy of their current SAG-AFTRA membership card, and show documentation of an unexpected life crisis. In this process, it is required for applicants to prove an immediate financial need by providing bank statements, tax returns, bills, and other financial documentation.