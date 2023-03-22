Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Hilariously Document Girls Trip To Jordan

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King recently hit the road on a trip to Jordan, but their opposing recaps of the experience have fans of the duo laughing their butts off.

“Visited Jordan this week, and there was so much to see and experience,” Winfrey, 69, wrote on Instagram earlier this week. She later joked, “It takes three days to really see it all [but] we only spent three hours.”

From the media mogul‘s perspective, she expressed, “We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones. So much history there in the ‘Rose City,’ voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already!”

As for King, she chose to highlight their different interpretations of a good time. As the CBS Mornings host, 68, prepared for a “Dead Sea float and mud bath” in the middle of a rainstorm, she declared, “It feels great.”

However, Winfrey opted to smile and wave, fully clothed, from under her umbrella. She teased, “I have a facial at 2:30” and had to “mosey on back” because her purse was “getting wet.”

King’s overview read, “Oh what a weekend … Petra … camels and one of the highlights: a Dead Sea float and mud bath ….as Oprah often tells me we have different ideas of fun … but in the end a great time was had by all… I see why the sign when you leave the airport says. Welcome to sweet Jordan ! Can’t wait to go back !!!”

Later in the visual recap, the video split screen to spotlight the women’s varying experiences. Watch above.