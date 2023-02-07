Orlando Brown To Get Mental Evaluation Ahead Of Ohio Criminal Case

According to TMZ, former That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown and his legal team are asking for a mental evaluation ahead of his upcoming Ohio criminal court case. Per outlet, the results of the evaluation could possibly help Brown plead not guilty, if proven to be insane.

Brown, 35, was arrested on the first-degree misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing in December. The actor and rapper’s detainment didn’t last too long, as he made bail on Friday (Feb. 3) for $25,000, and has since been placed on house arrest. As he initially pled not guilty, a mental evaluation resulting in insanity could possibly support that plea.

To refresh memories, back in December, Ohio authorities were called to a residence due to reports of a fight happening around 9:30 a.m., The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Per outlet, Brown allegedly threatened a man whom he was staying with, with a hammer and “broken off knife blade.” Police did confiscate both weapons from the residence. According to the victim, Brown was staying there for about two weeks to keep from being homeless.

Brown has previously been arrested on domestic violence, prostitution, drugs, death threats, and DUI charges. Back in 2018, the troubled star joined Dr. Phil for an intervention-style interview, which was encouraged by one of Brown’s friends. Reportedly, Brown wanted the help, too.

“I called in because Orlando- he has a mental problem and he’s burnt so many bridges [that] no one wants to deal with him,” Orlando’s friend says in the teaser for the episode. “If you can’t help, he does not have a chance.”

Wearing green snake-eyed contact lenses, Brown joined Dr. Phil where he continued to say outlandish things, including that “he is Michael Jackson’s son.” See the episode below.