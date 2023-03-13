Oscars 2023 Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ Ruth E. Carter, And More

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards went down Sunday (March 12) night in Hollywood, honoring the best in film across several categories. While the evening brought a few surprises, Everything Everywhere All at Once, as expected, ruled the night with seven total wins, including Best Picture.

Check out the evening’s top winners below.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Best Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg

Tár — Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 12: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert accept the award for Original Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front — Malte Grunert, Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water — James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin — Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Elvis — Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

The Fabelmans — Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Tár — Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Top Gun: Maverick — Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Triangle of Sadness — Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Women Talking — Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front — Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman — Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick — Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Original Song

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, winners of the Best Music (Original Song) award for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front — James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Darius Khondji

Elvis — Mandy Walker

Empire of Light — Roger Deakins

Tár — Florian Hoffmeister

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front — Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman — Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis — Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale — Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Costume Design

Babylon — Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ruth Carter

Elvis — Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — Jenny Beavan