Pam Grier Planning Film With Cardi B

Pam Grier has shared details of new potential projects, including a movie she hopes to co-star in with Cardi B.

The veteran actress shared what she has in the works with Rolling Stone in a recently published interview.

“I’m writing something for me and Cardi B,” the 73-year-old shared after affirming her status as a cross-generational, cross-cultural talent.

The Sheba Baby star also opened up about her admiration for not only the Bronx-bred rapper but a few women in music.

Special guest Pam Grier speaks onstage at the screening of “Coffy” during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Multiplex on April 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for TCM

“I love Cardi and ‘WAP.’ I love Megan Thee Stallion. I told her, ‘You and your artistry are beautiful. People are gonna punk you because a stallion is a male horse, but there’s some really foxy mares!‘” she explained.

“She’s really good. She went to college. You got to have your goals. You’re gonna have haters, you’re gonna have jealousy, but just do your art, do your passion from your heart. She and Lizzo and Nicki Minaj and some of the others, they know — you gotta make your own style. You get to hire people later. But you come up with your own stuff, then you just draw people like a magnet, so collaborators make you greater and greater.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The interview included commentary from the Foxy Brown actress on existing and succeeding as a Black woman in Hollywood, her relationship with Richard Pryor, being a fighter, and details on her lesser-known music career.

“I did back-up singing with Bobby Womack and Wonder Love, Stevie Wonder’s back-up group. Bobby introduced me to his friend Sylvester Stewart. In my head, he’s just a guy named Sylvester. Then I see him playing with the Family Stone with a big ‘fro, looking like new money. And I go, Sylvester is Sly Stone? Pinch me, stab me with a fork, how this is happening?” Grier shared.

View the full story on Rolling Stone by Rob Sheffield.