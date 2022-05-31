Papoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd Birthday

Remy Ma and Papoose arrive at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Monday (May 30th) rapper Papoose ran to Instagram to celebrate his wife Remy Ma for her 42nd birthday.

In a post of Remy posing on a grand piano in a beautiful orange dress, Papoose made it his business to not only praise his wife but to also solidify why the “Conceited” rapstress is a trendsetter for the rap girls who came after her.

“Debates about who the baddest! I don’t even participate,” reads his caption.

“I’m just gonna leave this here though. Never been one of them guys; who get mad about what his lady wears. Flaunt that melanin baby! Keep shining on em! Happy born day to the Trendsetter @remyma Many more Queen!!!!!!!”

Sharing even more admiration for his lady, Pap posted another video of the Love and Hip Hop: NY duo walking hand-in-hand with their daughter Golden through a pathway of mirrors captioned, “Happy born day the #queen #BlackLove.” It was also followed by an older video of him and Remy exchanging rap bars.

“Happy born day to the Queen. @bet #longevity #24 2-gether 4-Ever #BlackLove,” he wrote.

In a tasteful TikTok video posted to Instagram, Remy lip-synced to Beyoncé’s “Dance For You,” captioning the post with, “I wanna say ‘Thank You’ to everyone that called, texted, posted, bought me a gift, and/or came to see me for my birthday!”

Before her birthday ended, Remy made sure to let fans know to snag tickets to her upcoming event and then dubbed herself “#TheRealestRapBitchAlive.”