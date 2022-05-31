Skip to main content
Papoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd Birthday

"Flaunt that melanin baby! Keep shining on em!" he lovingly encouraged his wife.

remy ma in a red orange
Remy Ma and Papoose arrive at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Filmmagic

On Monday (May 30th) rapper Papoose ran to Instagram to celebrate his wife Remy Ma for her 42nd birthday.

In a post of Remy posing on a grand piano in a beautiful orange dress, Papoose made it his business to not only praise his wife but to also solidify why the “Conceited” rapstress is a trendsetter for the rap girls who came after her.

“Debates about who the baddest! I don’t even participate,” reads his caption.

 

“I’m just gonna leave this here though. Never been one of them guys; who get mad about what his lady wears. Flaunt that melanin baby! Keep shining on em! Happy born day to the Trendsetter @remyma Many more Queen!!!!!!!”

Sharing even more admiration for his lady, Pap posted another video of the Love and Hip Hop: NY duo walking hand-in-hand with their daughter Golden through a pathway of mirrors captioned, “Happy born day the #queen #BlackLove.” It was also followed by an older video of him and Remy exchanging rap bars.

“Happy born day to the Queen. @bet #longevity #24 2-gether 4-Ever #BlackLove,” he wrote.

In a tasteful TikTok video posted to Instagram, Remy lip-synced to Beyoncé’s “Dance For You,” captioning the post with, “I wanna say ‘Thank You’ to everyone that called, texted, posted, bought me a gift, and/or came to see me for my birthday!”

Before her birthday ended, Remy made sure to let fans know to snag tickets to her upcoming event and then dubbed herself “#TheRealestRapBitchAlive.”

