Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop

Papoose plays in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop.

With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.

“Today we announce my transition from artist to executive,” Pap began. “As ‘Head of hip hop’ at the best distributor in the world. Tunecore I’m feeling truly blessed, humbled, & honored by this amazing opportunity. If you’re serious about following your dream. Email me papoose@tunecore.com God is the Greatest!!”

As an artist, Papoose partnered with his new employer in 2021 to embark on an ambitious musical journey, dropping a new album every month. He credited Tunecore with being one of the only distributors to take a chance with his idea — which he ultimately accomplished.

“Almost everyone thought it was impossible to drop 12 albums in a year when I first presented them with my plan,” the proud emcee told Rock The Bells. “They kept hitting me with the same, archaic way of releasing music: ‘You have to choose a single, then promote that single … You’re going to step on your own music … The project needs space to breathe’ Blah, blah, blah.”

“When everyone else slammed their doors in my face I was lucky to discover TuneCore, the only distributor that allowed me to share my music at such a high rate. Giving me this freedom allowed me to make history by becoming the only artist to release an album a month for a whole year, and that helped me gain support from genre giants like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Timbaland, and others.”

Since its inception in 2005, Tunecore has slowly become a popular platform of choice for budding artists due to the company’s shackle-free sense of music business, allowing the artist to “maintain ownership” of their masters and “obtain 100 percent of the [earned] payout.”