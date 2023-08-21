Paramore’s Hayley Williams Is Hoping For A SZA Collaboration

Paramore’s Hayley Williams wants to get in the booth with SZA.

Williams was asked about a Black musician she was most excited to work with during an interview with the Black People Love Paramore podcast.

“It’s been SZA for a long time because I just love her voice. I rarely get asked to do features in things that get down to my core,” Paramore’s frontwoman said. “SZA has been the one for about six years now, and I’m sending the texts weekly at this point…’Garden’ is my favorite song by [her] but you know, all of her songs… you can put on, and there are no skips for me.”

Her sentiments echo a previous revelation made by SZA in 2022. In December 2022, she shared her fan’s enormously positive reactions to including singer Phoebe Bridgers on her critically-acclaimed LP, S.O.S. Another one of SZA’s supporters asked the TDE songstress about a potential collaboration with Williams. “I talk to her more than you’d think lol,” the singer revealed.

Elsewhere in the brief interview, Williams opened up about other Black artists she’s been vibing with lately, mentioning viral sensation Flyana Boss.

“Actually, two days ago, I discovered Flyana Boss—obsessed. [They] really surprised me because I don’t get on social media that much, and I had to get on Instagram recently to delete my finsta,” she continued. “For some reason, when I was on it, one of their viral videos, when they’re running, came on, and I was like, ‘who the f**k is this group?’ And they’re so good. I’m so excited to catch on to them. They just have the whole thing—I have to track them down.”