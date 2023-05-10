Pardison Fontaine Writes And Recites Poem Seemingly In Honor Of Megan Thee Stallion

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by)

Pardison Fontaine made his open mic poetry debut with a piece seemingly dedicated to Megan Thee Stallion.

On Tuesday (May 9), an Instagram video shared by Da Poetry Lounge in Los Angeles from the songwriter’s page showcased the open-hearted, free-flowing poem.

Before reciting the poem the “Backin’ It Up” performer explained it was about a “beautiful woman” that he knows.

“You’re a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between ‘God forgive him’ and ‘I gotta get him,” began the 33-year-old. “That’s why you don’t ever let these bi**hes get you out your rhythm/ You treat these nI**as like they’re buy one get one/ You out here working to keep your mind off hurting.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The poem continued “Get your to-do list, it’s buying candles and shopping for curtains, it’s find your purpose/ You in your bag not just Birkins/ You know your happiness can not be purchased/ It’s deeply rooted and not just surface/ The dream ain’t big enough if you think about it and not get nervous/ If you need me girl, I’m at your service.”

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion have been dating since 2020. The duo was forced to dispel engagement rumors as they celebrated their two-year anniversary in October of last year. While the two have not shared photos together, and have appeared to archive photos from their individual Instagram accounts, they were last seen celebrating the Houston rapper’s birthday and Valentine’s Day in February.

Megan Thee Stallion e Pardi via stories ❤️?pic.twitter.com/9bXYIoU3BL — Megan Stallion Brasil • fan account (@meganstallionbr) October 19, 2022

In an interview published in June 2020, the “Savage” performer described her relationship with the “Shea Butter” rapper.

“I appreciate him for loving on me even when I don’t feel like I love me,” the 28-year-old explained. “I have a lot of anxiety, and I know I’m probably depressed on some level. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you really sticking through it?’ I really want to be good for you [Pardi], because I’m trying to be good for myself.’ But I just . . . I don’t know. Right now, I really don’t know, because sometimes I don’t feel good about me. So I feel like it’s hard to be in a relationship when you are not loving on yourself right.”

Watch Pardison Fontaine perform spoken word poetry for the first time below.