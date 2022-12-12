Patti LaBelle Escorted Off Stage Amid Bomb Threat In Milwaukee

Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage midway through her show on Saturday night (Dec. 10) in Milwaukee. The venue reportedly received a bomb threat and the disturbing scurry was caught on camera. As the “On My Own” singer engaged in banter with the audience while holding a bouquet of flowers, security and stagehands rushed to the stage and grabbed her arm to guide her backstage.

LaBelle, 78, exclaimed, “Hold up. Wait!” with a concerned look on her face as she drops the flowers and left the stage.

Onlookers can be heard in the video (below) saying, “What?” and “What happened?” after realizing the moment was far from comical.

My love goes out to you Patti Labelle. You tried to make it such a loving and joyful holiday and someone had to ruin it for you #pattilabelle #Milwaukee #riversidetheatre #threat pic.twitter.com/VBRqANgA3D — Sunshine ⁷ ? (@sunny_seokkie) December 11, 2022

According to a statement shared by Drake Bentley, a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, all patrons were evacuated safely and local authorities were clearing the Riverside Theater.

“The investigation is fluid and ongoing,” declared Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. of the Milwaukee Police Department.

NEW: Message from @MilwaukeePolice regarding a bomb threat at the Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside theater. pic.twitter.com/LGZyCsfAiD — Drake Bentley (@DrakeBentleyMJS) December 11, 2022

While attendees awaited details outside the venue, another video was recorded and shared by an unknown person. However, the person is heard narrating, “We do not know if we can go back inside to the venue. It would be up to the Riverside Theater if we can go back inside but right now everything’s on halt.”

Shortly after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday, a follow-up statement from Allen was issued. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, “The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

The Riverside Theater did share that they’re working with LaBelle to reschedule the show.

Fans can, however, look forward to the Godmother of Soul’s upcoming album with rumored features from Mariah Carey, Ledisi, and Jazmine Sullivan.