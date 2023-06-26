Patti LaBelle Honors Tina Turner In Awkward Tribute At 2023 BET Awards

Two days ahead of the 2023 BET Awards, it was announced that Patti LaBelle would be the solo performer in Tina Turner’s tribute during “Culture’s Biggest Night.”

The 79-year-old took to the icy blue stage draped in a shimmering black ensemble, doing her best to offer her live spin of Turner’s hit record, “The Best.” Unfortunately, the Godmother of Soul lagged behind the track, and declared why moments later. “Oh Lord! I can’t see the words. I’m trying y’all,” she explained midway through her set before jumping into the chorus accompanied by an obligatory choir.

The moment immediately reminded fans of her “This Christmas” performance at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, as she didn’t know the words to the Christmas classic and questioned where her background singers were in front of the crowd.

Christopher Polk for Variety

Despite the “Lady Marmalade” singer being notorious for not remembering lyrics, this ordeal may not entirely be her fault. A tweet shared by marketing executive Rae Christine revealed that the section she was seated in was blocking the teleprompter.

Yet, that didn’t stop the commentary from running rampant on Twitter. Scottie Beam joked, “I’m tired of Patti not showing up with her reading glasses.” Music historian Naima Cochrane questioned, “You do a whole hip hop themed show and then do a Tina Turner tribute with an adult contemporary mid tempo that didn’t even chart at R&B radio???”

Meanwhile, others wondered why someone else wasn’t selected to perform the tribute to the late Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll. We may never have answers to the countless questions that were conjured up during the tribute, but watch part of it below.