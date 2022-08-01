Patti LaBelle And Jazmine Sullivan Will Collaborate, Thanks To One Call

The Godmother of Soul and Grammy award-winning icon Patti LaBelle made a special appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast on Friday (July 29). LaBelle spoke on her career and future endeavors – the latter of which includes a collaboration with Jazmine Sullivan.

Surprisingly, LaBelle also revealed that she first thought the Heaux Tales songstress wasn’t too fond of her, but apparently the two have hashed out any misunderstandings with a phone call. The 78-year-old soul singer told N.O.R.E that she hadn’t recorded music in over a decade, but felt moved to get into a session soon with Sullivan after the two conversed.

“I thought Jazmine Sullivan hated me,” LaBelle told N.O.R.E. and EFN. “Whenever I would see her, she’s shy and I would give her all these props and stuff and I’d say ‘baby girl don’t like me.’ My feelings were hurt until last week.” During a phone conversation, the 35-year-old singer reportedly confirmed her love and admiration for LaBelle.

“When we talked on the phone she said ‘Patti LaBelle, you’re my everything.’ She said ‘I love you so much I get shy when I’m around you,’” LaBelle shared. “So you see how things are misunderstood in this business … sometimes people wanna make us hate each other and say ‘oh, she don’t like her.’”

Following the hashing out of the misunderstanding, the two agreed to collaborate.

“Jazmine and I are recording soon,” she said. “You know, after 15 years I haven’t recorded. So I’m doing stuff with her and a bunch of other sweeties.”

LaBelle performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk series back in March. She also revealed in her Drink Champs interview that she has her very own wine coming soonpril. We’re excited to hear what the two come up with in the studio!

Watch the rest of Patti LaBelle Drink Champs interview above.