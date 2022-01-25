Paul Wall Says His Father Was A “Serial Child Molester”

Paul Wall opened up in a new interview about his upbringing and learning the harsh truths about his biological father. While on the FAQ Podcast, a platform described as an “inside conversation with friends and some of your favorite celebrities,” the Houston rapper discussed his past.

He revealed how growing up, he and his sister never knew much about his father until he got older and finally asked his mother a tough question.

“He left us when I was about 5 or 6 years old and I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were ’bout to get kidnapped,” Wall shared. “But then later on in life, I asked my mom one day, like, ‘Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?’ That’s when I found out horrible things. Man, I can’t believe this stuff, my biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester.”

The rapper continued to share, “He ended up kidnapping a girl—he started a ‘relationship’ with her when she was 12 or 13 years old. Then, when she became 14 or 15, he ‘married’ her and they went to Canada and that’s the last time I seen him.”

Prior to sharing the tragic realization, the 40-year-old revealed the absence of his father is what motivated him to be a family man and fueled his desire to have a wife and children.

“Growing up in a broken home, that was something that I always wanted,” said the “Break Em’ Off” rapper. “My father wasn’t there, so that was something I always strived to be there for my kids. I couldn’t wait to have that opportunity to be there for my kids.”

The conversation, which is published as “Part 1” of the full conversation continues to discuss values, mental health, and therapy. View the FAQ podcast featuring Paul Wall below.