Pedro Pascal Lists A Tribe Called Quest, Pharcyde As Favorite Rappers

Pedro Pascal listed a slew of alternative Hip-Hop artists as some of his favorite emcees. During a May The 4th Be With You event celebrating Star Wars, Pascal chopped it up with Rock The Bells to discuss music.

The outlet asked him “what two songs would you pick when pushin’ the X-Wing?,” with the Chilean actor immediately becoming flustered. He then decided to list his favorite rappers/albums, as two songs wouldn’t suffice.

“Gotta go Pharcyde; I’m an early 90s kid,” he began, still mulling the question over. “Gosh now my brain is filling up with so much music, I wouldn’t even know what [A Tribe Called Quest] song to pick. Let’s go with some Black Moon [too]—how could you ask me a question like this? You’ve taken me back to [the] favorites in my life.”

The Mandalorian performer then gathered himself and attempted to answer the question, this time name-dropping a fourth artist. “To answer your question, I can’t pick two—I need those albums. I would even do Blowout Comb from Digable Planets.”

And this isn’t the first time the galaxy far, far away showed love to Black culture. In April 2023, Lizzo revealed she would be appearing in The Mandalorian.

The Special artist uploaded a sentimental post to Instagram celebrating the monumental moment. She expressed how the original Star Wars films were introduced to her by her late father, Michael Jefferson.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine,” she typed. “When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

Lizzo was featured in the Season 3 episode, Guns For Hire, where she debuted as The Duchess Of Plazir-15. The GRAMMY award-winning singer was also joined by Jack Black, who appeared as Captain Bombardier, a fellow diplomat representing the planet Plazer-15.