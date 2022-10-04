Chlöe Reimagines “Footloose” For The Return Of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop

Pepsi has announced the return of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop — a modern take on classic soda shop flavors — with a new, limited-edition Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola. To celebrate the announcement, Pepsi tapped R&B songstress Chlöe to reimagine the classic 1984 Paramount Pictures film Footloose.

In the promo clip, the “Treat Me” singer plays the main character in a modern take on the classic Footloose storyline. As she steps into a quiet diner in a town that bans self-expression like singing and dancing, Chlöe quickly wins over hesitant patrons, convincing them to let loose — all while drinking the new Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop flavor.

“This collaboration with Pepsi is a dream come true,” said Chlöe in a press release obtained by VIBE. “I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand with a rich history in music and follow in the footsteps of so many renowned female artists who have been part of the Pepsi family for decades. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to re-create the fun, beloved track, ‘Footloose,’ through my creative lens and I hope everyone finds something to love in this modern take on a classic.”

Pepsi is also inviting fans to get involved via a TikTok dance challenge. From October 7-16, participants are encouraged to follow Pepsi on TikTok and Instagram and share their best Chlöe-inspired Footloose moves using the sound and hashtags #PepsiSodaShop #PepsiSweepstakes.

“Chlöe is a dynamic musician who took this project to another level and with the choreography of icon Sean Bankhead, we think this music video is going to have fans – new and old – unapologetically enjoying as they watch and participate on TikTok,” Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer of Pepsi said.

Participants will have a chance to win autographed items from Chlöe, including posters, the dancing shoes she wore on the set of the music video and more. The commercial is set to air during the all-new season of Saturday Night Live and at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, where Chlöe is scheduled to perform.

The limited-edition Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is available in the flavors Cream Soda, Black Cherry and Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola.

Check out Chlöe’s “Footloose” promo video below.