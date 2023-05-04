Ex-Hockey Player Makes Tasteless Joke About Lizzo’s Weight On TV

While we’re all still basking in Lizzo’s beautiful shots from the 2023 MET Gala, ex-hockey pro Pernell-Karl Subban chose to make a tasteless joke about the “Special” songstress on live TV earlier this week.

Subban joined ESPN co-analysts to discuss the fate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs team in their Stanley Cup playoffs matchup against the Florida Panthers. When suggesting how the Maple Leafs could improve for Game 2, the ice-hockey athlete blurted out, “Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch. They weren’t prepared in my opinion.”

The 33-year-old former New Jersey Devil is now facing backlash from social media users for the unprovoked and fat phobic comment. The “joke” took many by surprise as viewers have been defending Lizzo and criticizing his remark.

“[Did] Pk Subban really just say ‘Lizzo sized lunch?’ That’s… not acceptable. That’s fatphobic,” said one user. Another voiced, “PK Subban randomly dissing Lizzo was NOT on my bingo card for tonight.”

A third user tweeted, “PK Subban being fatphobic and the worst panelist I’ve ever seen in my life… pick a struggle.”

Sis Pk Subban really just say “Lizzo sized lunch?” That’s… not acceptable. That’s fatphobic. — Maya ? (@OstrowskiMaya) May 3, 2023

PK Subban being fatphobic and the worst panelist I’ve ever seen in my life… pick a struggle — bruce boudreau fan account (@nathmackinnons) May 3, 2023

Although Lizzo has yet to respond to Subban, the multitalented star has spoken up about the continuous criticism of her body. She’s over it, and frankly, so are her supporters. In January, Lizzo posted an Instagram video stating that she’s “tired” of the discourse surrounding her body weight.

“Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards?” the 35-year-old asked. “Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. And I’ma do whatever I want with this body.”

She then posed the idea that if critics had to pay money to write comments, they’d realize how much time they’d spend on the “wrong thing.” See below.