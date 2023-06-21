Pharrell, Jay-Z Reunite For “Frontin'” At Louis Vuitton SS24 Mens Show

Rapper Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams perform on the "Best of Both Worlds" tour, November 1, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour was originally a collaboration featuring Jay-Z and R. Kelly, but Kelly was removed from the tour after an incident on Friday, October 29.



Pharrell and Jay-Z hit the stage like it’s 2003 for a performance of “Frontin'” at Louis Vuitton’s SS24 show.

The duo performed their early aughts hit after Skateboard P debuted his inaugural Vuitton collection in Paris on Tuesday (June 20). Hov and P wore pieces from the collection as they treated attendees to a live rendition of the The Neptunes Presents…The Clones track, as a sea of phones documented their every move.

Pharrell and Jay-Z also performed “I Just Wanna Love U” from the latter’s 2000 LP, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia. As the rare performance ended, the 4:44 emcee looked to the Parisian crowd, asking them to give Pharrell his flowers. The iconic duo then ended the show with a hug while Jay repeatedly told P that he was proud of him.

Ahead of the Louis Vuitton show, Pharrell, who became LV’s new menswear creative director in February 2023, spoke with Vogue about the upcoming collection and his gratitude for the opportunity.

Leave it to @pharrell, @louisvuitton’s menswear artistic director, to give showgoers top-tier fashion—and a show. Tonight in Paris, Jay Z attended the show with @beyonce before hitting the stage himself for a performance. See more from the event here: https://t.co/TG012Cjj0A pic.twitter.com/IFQLL7gIz7 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 20, 2023

“There are so many other stars in your constellation. Once you realize that the constellation isn’t even your doing, you’re lucky to exist and shine in that moment where the universe has put these things around you to make a sign,” Williams expressed to Vogue before his debut collection. “That is how I felt with this appointment. I woke up and got that call, so I’m honored… I’m continuing to give reverence to the universe for sending this my way.”

Pharrell also spoke with WWD about his show’s inspiration and spirit, connecting the dots to Virgil Abloh — the previous menswear artistic director. “[Virgil’s] spirit is still here, and now that I’m here, it’s not canceling out anything from the past. If anything, it’s just continuing to evolve,” he added.

Pharrell and Jayz performing after the #LVMenSS24 show pic.twitter.com/Pp9BPkT3c6 — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) June 20, 2023

Watch the clips of Jay-Z and Pharrell’s performance above.