Pharrell Parting With Several Luxe Items Via New Auction Site Joopiter

Pharrell Williams attends the The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France.

Pharrell Williams has been one of the most generous figures in music and beyond over the course of his career and will expand that status with his new auction website Joopiter.

The Virginia multi-talent made the announcement via Financial Times, and the first wave of items goes on sale Oct. 11.

The first collection, titled “Son Of A Pharoah,” will include a “Women’s Rights” embroidered motorcycle jacket, a gold-and-diamond encrusted G-Shock watch, and a few luxurious pendants. The “Happy” artist stated he has over 11 different storage units full of items that he would like to sell.

“Spiritually it’s a very rich experience, an enlightening experience, to let… stories go,” Williams told Financial Times. He went on to speak about how the experience is beneficial to his mental well-being, and referred to himself as a “spiritual unit of awareness.” This is much more than a virtual garage sale for the 49-year-old.

“@joopiterofficial is about letting go of the past,” Pharrell said in his promotional Instagram post for the auction site. “Of everything. Recognizing that I felt a compulsion and responsibility to hold on to what has passed and am setting myself free for the beginning of a new era.”

Check out the Instagram post above for a preview of what the Grammy-winner will be selling via Joopiter on Oct. 11 and beyond.