Pharrell Insists Kanye West Remains The “Louis Vuitton Don”

Pharrell insists that Kanye West is forever “the Louis Vuitton Don.” Swizz Beatz took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 20) to congratulate P on his inaugural LV collection, posting a video featuring the two artists. The footage shows Swizz attempting to crown the 50-year-old creative with the title before he interjects, claiming that Ye is still the one true don.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is my brother, Pharrell,” Swizz Beatz said. “The Don. The Louis Vuitton Don.” Skateboard P cut the producer off, saying, “Nah nah nah nah. [I’m the] Pupil King, I’m a student. Louis Vuitton Don is the one, great Kanye West. Period. That’s the Louis Vuitton Don. I’m the Pupil King, I’m forever the student.”

After the clarification, Williams then updated the people on his state of mind after his debut collection with the fashion house. “I’m electrified with gratitude,” he said. “My appointment in this position is a tribute to our brother Virgil. God is the greatest.”

Kanye West historically referred to himself as LV’s Don, famously rapping about it on “Last Call” from The College Dropout. The track finds West telling the story of how he went from an aspiring producer to a rapper signed to Roc-A-Fella records. As he boasts about his riches and newly minted status, he drops the line followed by a humorous rhyme about his mom.

“I use it as my gas, so they say that I’m gassed,” he begins on the classic track. “But without it I’d be last, so I ought to laugh/So I don’t listen to the suits behind the desk no more/You ni**as wear suits ’cause you can’t dress no more/You can’t say sh*t to Kanye West no more/I rocked 20,000 people, I was just on tour, ni**a/I’m Kan, the ‘Louis Vuitton Don’/Bought my mom a purse, now she ‘Louis Vuitton Mom.'”

Ye also spoke to Charlamagne tha God in 2019 about the deal he almost struck with the fashion house before talks dissolved. “I met with Bernard Arnault. We had a deal on the table that we shook on. I did some performances at the museum,” the Chicago native said. “Then, three months later, the deal got dropped at the board. That set me back in apparel a bit when that happened.”

Pharrell is fresh from his debut Louis Vuitton SS24 collection, which showed off new designs and pieces in his inaugural year as the menswear creative director. The event was a star-studded affair with appearances from Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Jaden and Willow Smith, and more.