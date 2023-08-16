Pharrell “Never Thought” He Would Be Appointed To Lead Louis Vuitton’s Menswear

Pharrell admitted that he didn’t think he would be appointed to lead Louis Vuitton’s Menswear. Skateboard P spoke to GQ about taking over LV after Virgil Abloh had passed away and reflected on his journey. He recalled being at his Miami Beach studio in December 2022 when LV’s CEO Pietro Beccari called him with the opportunity “out of the blue.”

“It wasn’t an interview or anything,” the GRAMMY award-winner said. “It was like, ‘Will you accept this position? Will you accept this appointment?’ I’m looking at the water, and I’m just like, ‘What?'”

As the interview continued, he expressed that he initially thought the position would be given to his longtime collaborator, Nigo. “He’s my hero, he’s my brother, and he’s the general. I’ve been championing him for a minute. And whenever me and [Alexandre Arnault] talk about LV, we would always just talk about different people. I’ve always been in the background, just advising. I never thought that it would be me,” he reflected.

Pharrell Williams and his family attend the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, P opened up about the intended demographic for his Louis Vuitton collection: himself. “I look at myself like I’m the real customer,” he said. “So I design for what it is that I want and what I’m going to need.”

“It’s not really about the items — even though we have a lot of items, and we make new ones as well,” he says. “It’s about the idea. Trusting the brand that says that they understand what luxury is and how they can better suit your life.”

Pharrell also disclosed his plans for music, claiming that he has been hard at work on both fashion and harmonies since he joined LV. P revealed that he has since finished “three albums of music.” “I go back and forth between music and clothes,” he adds. “Songs and shoes, accessories and harmonies. And it’s one fluid thing.”