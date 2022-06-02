Pharrell Williams Admits Annoyance With 2013 Mega Hit “Happy”

Pharrell Williams speaks onstage for Panel 1 "Who We've Been" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Pharrell Williams may no longer be smiling when he hears “Happy.” One of his biggest career hits, the joyous song was initially released in November 2013 as part of the soundtrack for the hit animated film Despicable Me 2. The song was reissued on December 16, 2013, and served as the lead single for Williams’ 2014 album Girl. The song went on to become one of 2014 most successful releases, as it was Williams’ first #1 Billboard Hot 100 single as the lead artist and making the gleeful hook hard to escape.

Twitter user @javroar reflected on the popular song airing their disdain for the track, receiving over 30,000 retweets, and to some surprise, Pharrell Williams agreed.

“No song annoyed me like Happy by Pharrell did,” expressed the initial tweet. Williams quote-replied to the post saying, “Same.”

“Happy” was certified diamond by the RIAA in May 2020. Although the fashion mogul/musical talent is annoyed by the song now, it once brought him to tears. In a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Williams had an emotional reaction to the song’s reception and success.

“Why am I crying on Oprah?” he asked after viewing clips of fans sharing joyful moments and dance moves to the song. “It’s overwhelming because it’s like, I love what I do and I just appreciate the fact that people have believed in me for so long that I could make it to this point to feel that,’ he explained.

