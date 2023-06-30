Dr. Zach Okhah, Jacky Oh’s Plastic Surgeon, Speaks Out Following Her Death

Dr. Zachary Okhah, who performed a “mommy makeover” on the late social media influencer and model Jacky Oh, has issued a video hoping to clarify “facts that have not been reported.” The Miami surgeon also added that his “reputation for safety is exemplary,” and he would never disclose specifics about any of his patients.

On Wednesday (June 28), the PH-1 Miami owner posted a video to Instagram giving a polished statement about his practice, and also mentioning that he’s still performing surgeries following the Wild n’ Out’ star’s death.

“Yes, my name has been in the tabloid media and understandably sensationalized given the circumstances,” Okhah started. “I want to clarify certain facts that have not been reported and are public knowledge. Please understand that due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for all my patients, there will never be mention of specifics, now or in the future, of any of my cases.”

Dr. Okhah then mentioned that his “reputation is exemplary” and that he’s not willing to operate without exception on any patient if his “preoperative protocols for medical clearance are not wholly met.” According to the Brown University Alum, his protocols include “another physician of the patient’s choosing” examining them and verifying that patient’s “fitness for surgery in conjunction with other tests and labs” that he requests.

“I have operated on 2,000 patients, which is roughly 6,000 hours in the operating room,” Okhah noted. “Every procedure is always performed to the highest medical standard and our safety protocols are diligently observed by my entire team.”

The “BBL specialist” then explained Florida’s strict laws when it comes to malpractice, as he added that his “medical license remains active and unrestricted” and that he is in “good standing with the Florida Department of Health.”

“We are currently seeing patients in the office and performing surgeries,” the board-certified surgeon concluded his statement.

Okhah has been criticized for being rather straight forward and “cold” with his messaging surrounding the untimely death of Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith. He has also been ridiculed for never mentioning Jacky Oh’s name in his statements following the incident.

“To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care,” Okhah wrote in a statement on Instagram following the 33-year-old’s passing. “All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards.”

Following the backlash from his statement, Okhah immediately disabled his comments on Instagram. However, that didn’t stop users and former patients of his from sharing their opinions.

“You broke your silence and said a bunch of nothing! You are not Board certified!,” one use user wrote under Hollywood Unlocked’s repost of Okhaha’s statement. “You also deleted any ounce of evidence off your page after you did her surgery and killed her. You’re despicable!”

Another person said, “Damn he could have acknowledged her passing or something. I’m not sure if she passed due to his negligence or maybe she had some underlying condition, but he could have given his condolences.”

Jacky Oh died on May 31 and the exact cause of death has still not been revealed. Many have alluded to her having complications after her surgery with Dr. Okhah. Days before her death, Oh posed alongside Okhah prepping for her surgery in a since-deleted IG post.

“Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!” the caption read, screenshoted by Hollywood Unlocked.

The entrepreneur is survived by her longtime boyfriend D.C. Young Fly and their three young children: Nova, Nala, and Prince.

May Jacky Oh continue to rest in peace.