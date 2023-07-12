Playboi Carti Announces 38-Date Antagonist World Tour

Playboi Carti has announced his upcoming Antagonist World Tour set to kick off this fall.

Marking the 38-date trek as his first tour since 2021, the “Magnolia” rhymer will visit Denver in Sept. before making his way to Copenhagen, Denmark, in Dec. The Antagonist Tour will hit major cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more in between.

The tour will also be the first time Carti takes his Opium Records signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and HomixideGang on the road as a collective.

The forthcoming run follows his 2021 string of concerts in support of his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, Whole Lotta Red. The album sold 100,000 album-equivalent units and received 160 million global streams within its first week.

Aside from taking a touring hiatus, the Atlanta rapper has headlined several festivals over the last year, including Rolling Loud California, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, and Wireless Festival.

Tickets for the Antagonist Tour officially go on sale July 14 as pre-sale tickets are available today (July 12).

According to the Mercedes-Benz Arena venue in Berlin, Carti will also allegedly drop a new album titled MUSIC right before he kicks off the European leg of the tour.

“After the release of his new album MUSIC the 26-year-old artist will pay Europe a visit in the context of his Antagonist Tour,” the venue wrote in a statement.

Playboi Carti’s new album ‘MUSIC’ will be out before the EU leg of the ‘Antagonist Tour’ kicks off, according to one of the tour venues ? pic.twitter.com/gJc4KflIFv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 12, 2023

See Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour dates below and grab pre-sale tickets here.

9/6/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/8/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

9/9/23 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/12/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

9/13/23 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/15/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/16/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*~

9/17/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

9/20/23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

9/23/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

9/26/23 Austin, TX Moody Center

9/27/23 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/28/23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9/30/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

10/1/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10/2/23 Chicago, IL United Center*

10/4/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

10/5/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/6/23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/7/23 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/9/23 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

10/11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/13/23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/14/23 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15/23 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17/23 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/18/23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10/20/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena

11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

11/22/23 London, UK The O2

11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National

11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena