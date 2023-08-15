Plies Shouts Out Britney Spears For Viral Stripper Pole Video

Plies has made an entire career off of his explicit love for women, especially strippers. The Fort Myers, Fla., rapper shouted out Britney Spears after her video dancing on a stripper pole went viral this weekend.

The pop star shared the footage on Sunday (Aug. 13) which finds her wearing a leopard print bikini and twirling around a pole to Nine Inch Nails’ 1990 record “Closer.” Her dancing videos have been an ongoing internet trend, and this time she caught the eye of the “Shawty” rapper.

The 47-year-old rapper posted a reaction video on Monday (Aug. 14) of him raving into the camera while showing off Spears’ video. “My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club),” he wrote in between a sea of laughing emojis, likening the “Toxic” artist to the character Diamond, played by LisaRay McCoy, in the 1998 film. “Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! Man I Luh Britt Bih!!!”

????? My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club) ???? Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! ???? Man I Luh Britt Bih!!! ??? #Plies Go Pre Order My New Hat Line “Loved” Partnered With @KingCircleHat Pre Order Link https://t.co/53x3WEkqtt pic.twitter.com/rEf54F2sU0 — Plies (@plies) August 14, 2023

While Plies’ caption was funny itself, his audible review was even more entertaining. “There she go!” he exclaimed. “Wahoo! There she go! Oh!… Throw that little pwussy! Throw that little pwussy, Brit! Brit! You know what I’m waitin’ on, Brit! Brit!” The Definition Of Real artist gets so overwhelmed by Britney Spears’ moves that he dropped his phone. Check out the original stripper pole video and Plies’ hilarious reaction above.

Outside of assessing dance moves, the father of one has had a moderately active year when it comes to music. He last released the single “3rd Time” in June, which followed up the March track “Welcome To Death Row” and February’s “I Got Motion.” He was also featured on the remix to DJ Chose’s “BFB” in April.

As far as albums go, Plies has not released a proper LP since 2019’s The GOAT. Rod Wave, Key Glock, Tokyo Jetz, and more joined the rap veteran on the 11-track effort. Check out The GOAT below.