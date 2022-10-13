PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang Says Rapper Saved Her Life

Stephanie Sibounheuang, PnB Rock’s girlfriend, has finally broken her silence. The social media influencer took to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 13) to express her feelings about the loss of her boyfriend.

Sibounheuang’s lengthy post featured a reel showcasing the couple’s sweet moments with their daughter, showing a deeper look into their relationship.

She confessed that she still wasn’t over his death and revealed that PnB saved her life.

“I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” the socialite expressed. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”

Stephanie continued, detailing the traumatic experience of seeing someone she loved get taken away from her violently. She also recalled the moments after the murder, where she was hauled off in the “back of a police car.”

“To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was.”

Her revealing post arrives in the aftermath of PnB Rock, legally known as Rakim Hasheem Allen, being shot and killed in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

In this handout provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Freddie Lee Trone poses for a mugshot photo after he was arrested as a possible suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock September 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force. He will be booked into jail on a warrant pending extradition to Los Angeles. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images

On Sept. 30, a third arrest was made concerning Allen’s murder.

Freddie Lee Trone, the suspected getaway driver, was taken into custody two days after his 17-year-old son, the alleged gunman.

Trone and his son have both been formally charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

Shauntel Trone, Freddie’s wife, was also arrested for being an accessory to the crime.