Police Called To Rihanna’s Home After Trespasser Seen On Property

Police were recently called to Rihanna’s property after a man was seen scaling and hopping a wall that surrounds one of the several homes the “Work” singer owns in the Los Angeles area.

The incident, which occurred last week, according to TMZ, prompted the megastar’s security to alert the authorities, who arrived to the home blaring lights and sirens around 7 a.m. However, officers were unsuccessful in locating the intruder, who had apparently left by the time police arrived.

Reports indicate that Rihanna, who was not present at the time of the incident, owns the property in question, but rents it out for personal and commercial use. According to her security team, a man was seen entering the property after jumping one of the walls bordering the residence, but is believed to have exited the premises shortly after. The incident is currently being investigated by local authorities.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time an intruder was caught trespassing on one of Rihanna’s properties. Back in 2015, an alleged stalker who had levied threats against the Fenty Beauty founder on social media, showed up to her home unannounced. He later tweeted, “Should of killed @rihanna a minute back I would be good right now. Sorcery is a weapon I use guns, bout to get a gun license, can’t use my hands.”

Then in 2018, Eduardo Leon, 26, was arrested outside the 33-year-old star’s L.A. home after breaking in and then spending the night. Luckily, the singer was not home at the time of the incident.