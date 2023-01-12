Police Footage Of Odell Beckham Jr.’s Plane Incident Surfaces Online

In late November 2022, Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly involved in a dispute with an American Airlines flight attendant that led to police entering the plane and escorting the 30-year-old off of his flight. Footage of the altercation surfaced online on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that adds a bit more context to the situation.

Video: New Footage released of the incident with free-agent WR Odell Beckham being removed off a plane at Miami International Airport in November (@WPLGLocal10)https://t.co/4oPwLHae14pic.twitter.com/aD42s5xZ6m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2023

WPLG Local 10 News in Florida obtained the video, which begins right when the police officers board the Sunday morning flight following Thanksgiving. The news broadcaster stated that the flight crew described the Super Bowl winner as “belligerent” and that he told them he was “sleeping hard” because he was tired from traveling and out clubbing the previous evening.

“Do you know how many times we’ve shaken him to put his seatbelt on?” the flight attendant asked the officers, in reference to the three-time Pro Bowler. “If you don’t want him to fly, that’s a decision that you guys are going to have to make,” one of the officers replied.

The authority then approached the former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and told him he would need to leave, clarifying that it was not his decision to which Beckham replied “I’ve never had this happen to me.” The broadcaster says he was downplaying the situation and refusing to leave, which caused the captain to return to the gate and ordered the father of one to exit.

Odell Beckham Jr. speaking to the other ppl on the plane in a manner most of us only dream about ????pic.twitter.com/Gnvo6mtyuS — CORINNE FISHER (@PhilanthropyGal) January 12, 2023

Odell’s continual refusal forced all passengers to de-board. The officer explained that to Beckham Jr., and the former LSU Tiger replied “That’s fine.” An angry passenger made a comment toward him, and he firmly replied “That sh*t don’t mean nothing to me.” Another video snippet shows the star NFL player telling another passenger “You’re going to wait 40 minutes and I’m going to be on a private plane home.” The passenger replied “Good,” and Odell countered “Yeah, with your fat a**.”

Police officers reported that the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year seemed sick, the WPLG broadcaster said. Beckham Jr.’s attorney believed that the crew was at fault for the incident. Unfortunately, there is no footage of his interactions with the flight crew prior to the police entering the flight that can ascertain what actually occurred.

Odell Beckham Jr. was in the midst of traveling to his planned meetings with NFL teams as he was still a free agent. Two of the meetings were with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, who ultimately went in different directions and instead signed T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley, respectively.

Jerry Jones says "there’s a good chance" Odell Beckham Jr. joins the Cowboys for the playoffs ? pic.twitter.com/mnWW3A0UbR — ??? ???????? ???? (@sportingnews) December 16, 2022

The Cowboys, who were once very vocal about their interest in bringing in the star receiver, cited “medicals” and “financial demands” as their reason for not signing him. Beckham Jr. is still in the midst of recovering from a torn ACL that forced him out of Super Bowl LVI.