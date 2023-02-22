Pooh Shiesty Brags On Riches From Behind Bars: “JAY-Z Can’t Even Relate”

Pooh Shiesty must’ve forgotten that a wise man once said, “Y’all holdin’ money to your ear/ There’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here.” That man is JAY-Z.

The incarcerated rapper recently sent out a message via Instagram to his fans, in which he demanded that Google change his net worth, sent a fair “warning” to all of his haters ahead of him “touching down,” and boasted about his riches while taunting the billionaire.

“King Shiesty tapping in from the middle of the pennititary aka Hell where they say I can’t go . jailing no telling !!” he started off the lengthy post. “I still remain Untouched , Millions still in double digits ! tell google fix my net worth we can verify that shit right now yeah I’m locked up not f**ked up , I was 21 up 8 figures [JAY-Z] can’t even relate my money triple my followers. stop playing with my name before I buy one of you for sale ass ni**as you ni**as ANYTHING!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Speaking to staying solid and reassuring the streets that he’s still the “Menace of Memphis,” he added “I put on for this Choppa Gang sh*t everyday , twice on Sundays I’m on the same sh*t Tokio to Tennessee, aint go fed to start getting scared aint no ni**a never played with me free or in jail. Im still the Menace of Memphis, Still the King no matter what jungle, Slick almost the same ni**a just a lil mo powerful Yk Talm bout baby Larry hoover lol, how you let a ni**a in the feds outdue you ? You ni**a can’t beat me at crawling backwards. you gone have to get yo hand , knife , and gun game up before you can do some with me stop playing so much!”

However the “Back In Blood” rapper did show his appreciation to his supporters for remaining “solid” and promised them that he has something for them once he gets out. As for those hating on, he had a different message.

“for my fans , supporters , love ones holding me down everyday , keep keeping it solid I promise it don’t get unnoticed I see everything and got some special for all word is law,” he said. “The rest of you pu**ies dead ! keep hating , false advertising , back biting , and counting me out, it up and stuck like a tree house. I’m touching down to terrorize I gotta Dorito on my shoulder I’m going 100% flamboyant on you f*8king clowns ! its all bad for you wild a** ni**as ” ALL EYES ON SHIEST ”

Pooh Shiesty, née Lontrell Donnell Williams Jr., was arrested back in 2021 for a Memorial Day weekend shooting and robbery that took place at the King of Diamonds strip club and hotel in Miami. In January 2022, Shiesty pleaded guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge stemming from the alleged robbery gone wrong.

The 23-year-old has remained behind bars as he serves his eight years and one month prison stint, instead of the initial life-sentence he was facing. As part of his plea agreement, three other charges in the case were dropped, which lessened Shiesty’s prison time.

Take a look at the lengthy prison update above.