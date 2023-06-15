Pop Smoke’s Brother Has Emotional Breakdown On IG Live: “I Can’t Give Up Now”

Obasi Jackson, brother to the late Pop Smoke, became emotional while speaking about the slain rapper on Instagram Live. In a recording of the video shared by The Sun on Wednesday (June 14), Jackson could be seen crying and vowing to make his brother proud by “not giving up.”

Pop, né Bashar Jackson, was killed in 2020 during a home invasion and robbery while staying in Los Angeles. He was only 20 years old at the time.

In the 13-second clip, Jackson can be seen emotionally distraught as he says, “I promise. I promise. I promised Pop, I promised my mom, I promised my family. So I can’t give up now. I can’t give up now.” He also pinned a comment in the Live session stating, “New music on the way,” which will presumably be music by him and not from Pop’s vault.

See video below:

Just last year, Pop Smoke’s close friend Mike Dee told fans that the “Welcome To The Party” rapper had no music left in the vault after the release of two posthumous albums. His producer and manager Rico Beats also followed up confirming that news by sharing a DM from one of Pop’s fans.

Rico responded to the fan’s request for an update on Pop’s new music, rhetorically asking “Who said he had music left[?]. “What else ya want. Pop died 3 years ago how much music ya think he did in one year? Y’all gotta be real.”

The producer also admitted on the rapper’s behalf that if he were alive, he “would not approved of 99 percent of the stuff they put out” since his passing in February 2020.

Pop Smoke’s manager/producer says he has no more music left in the vault. pic.twitter.com/7L11DXRIsA — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 1, 2023

Since his death, two projects have been released: Shoot For the Stars, Aim For the Moon in July 2020 executive produced by 50 Cent and 2021’s Faith which featured Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Quavo, Kodak Black, Kanye West, Pusha T, and more.

In a 2021 interview with RAPTV, Mike “Mike Dee” Durodola declared that the Brooklyn native’s music vault was nearly empty. He also revealed that the majority of his leftover songs were included on his lengthy 30-track second posthumous album.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, and Faith both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Pop Smoke the first rapper to posthumously chart at the top twice. Shoot for the Stars and Aim for the Moon has been certified double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Pop Smoke is the first artist in history to posthumously debut his first two studio albums at #1 on the Billboard 200. — chart data (@chartdata) July 25, 2021

Pop’s death remains a chilling memory in Hip-Hop history, and has since been mentioned in many songs and even in 50 Cent’s WeTV series Hip-Hop Homicides. In addition, suspects in his murder have admitted to the killing and have been sentenced.

A 20-year-old unnamed man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery back in April in front of a judge. In result, he was sentenced to four years and two months in the Secure Youth Treatment Facility in Los Angeles.

Others charged in Pop Smoke’s death included a then-19-year-old Corey Walker, along with a 15-year-old and 17-year-old, who remain unnamed due to age.