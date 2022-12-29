Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn Mural Vandalized

A massive mural honoring the late Pop Smoke was vandalized earlier this week.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), photos of the damage surfaced online. The mural, located in the slain rapper’s hometown of Brooklyn, was found with the words “Woo K” spray painted in black across the portrait.

According to the photos, it doesn’t appear that the vandals damaged the actual image of his smiling face. The initial tribute was created by Hattas Public Murals in July of 2020, just a mere five months following the Meet The Woo rapper’s tragic murder.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of the late and beloved Pop Smoke,” Hattas captioned a photo of the mural upon its completion. “Much love to you all. And thank you to the community of #Canarsie for your overwhelming support as we painted this memorial mural. We are humbled and honored.”

The Opps Vandalized and Wrote “Woo K” On Pop Smoke’s Mural in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/KHLXRanLjY — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) December 29, 2022

In September 2021, Pop Smoke’s grave was also vandalized. The culprits even reportedly attempted to remove his casket. The rapper’s mother, Audrey Jackson, reacted to the incident on Instagram.

“So, chips leftover from either them trying to break in or from it being fixed to at least have it covered, but this was unnecessary, whoever you are. Whoever you are, you have my attention. Now what!?,” Jackson expressed in a video while holding marble debris from his crypt.

Earlier this year, his death along with Nipsey Hussle and Young Dolph’s were investigated in the Fox Soul special, Crime & Hip Hop.