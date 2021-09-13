Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn Gravesite Badly Vandalized

Late rap star Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn gravesite was vandalized this past weekend with the culprits smashing his marble headstone and even attempting to remove his casket.

According to reports, the vandalism occurred between 2:30 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 10) and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 11) when a group of individuals entered The Green-Wood Cemetery grounds and left the Faith rapper’s grave strewn with flowers, burnt marijuana joints, and other debris. The estimated damage to the gravesite is $500. A concrete slab, believed to be used to separate Pop Smoke’s body from others, was found at the scene, as well as a black rectangular object believed to be part of the gravesite’s wall enclosure.

A person who discovered the damage reported the incident to Green-Wood security, who then notified the NYPD. Unfortunately, there were no cameras in the area to capture the culprits in the act. The crime, which occurred at the mausoleum at Green-Wood Cemetery, is currently being investigated by the NYPD. No arrests have yet been made. A spokesman for Green-Wood acknowledged the incident, but refused to comment any further at this time.

Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop Smoke was tragically murdered after being gunned down in a Los Angeles home invasion in February 2020. Four people, two men and two teens, have been arrested and charged with his death.

The Brooklyn native is not the first rap star to have their gravesite or memorial defaced. In 2017, a mural of late rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep was repeatedly vandalized in Queensbridge, causing it to ultimately be removed. Earlier this year, a mural of Nipsey Hussle was also damaged in Los Angeles with a suspect being arrested and charged for the act.