Porsha Williams Says Angela Yee Let ‘The Breakfast Club’ Down, Shades Tamron Hall

Porsha Williams, Charlamagne The God and DJ Envy had a mouthful when it came to Angela Yee’s recent comments about her departure from The Breakfast Club.

Yee appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday (March 1) to open up about her tenure on the controversial radio show as its sole female host. “When you have three different people with three different opinions or three different viewpoints and completely different personalities—we’re all individuals but sometimes it’s hard for people to separate that. I was the only woman who worked there too […] and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in,” she explained to Hall.

However, her thoughts have led to backlash from her former co-hosts. Williams, who is the show’s guest host this week, shared her two cents on the matter in a now viral clip.

“[Angela Yee] let down the entire ‘Breakfast Club.’ If she probably had a chance, instead of talking to Tamron, she would’ve been able to expound on that. But when you have someone like a Tamron talking to you and she’s giving you accolades and she’s raising you up to do nothing but set you up to say something that’s gonna be catchy and she can look like a journalist, then that’s when your find Angela in this place trending for the wrong thing,” explained the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

Charlamagne added that he believes Hall and her producers tried to become the new “messy” daytime talk show after The Wendy Williams Show was cancelled.

“It’s a hidden mess […] I did not necessarily feel supported on her show,” Williams later chimed in to which Envy co-signed.

Twitter users slammed Williams for her commentary on journalists, including The Real‘s Loni Love, who defended the Emmy-winning host and praised her skills. Neither Yee nor Hall have responded to Williams or The Breakfast Club at the time of this article. Yee will reportedly speak out on her show, Way Up With Angela Yee.

This is not about you P and I hope you know that.. this is about the fact that there is a difference in journalists vs non journalists .. I’m a interviewer but not a journalist and I learned a lot by watching these women… — loni love (@LoniLove) March 7, 2023

This is what happens when folks think podcasters, DJs and reality stars-turned radio show hosts, bloggers, and actual journalists are all the same thing. https://t.co/QxHtxv5smK — Naima Cochrane (@naima) March 7, 2023