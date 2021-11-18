‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams Opens Up About “Abusive Situation” With R. Kelly

Prior to Porsha Williams being the television reality star and host fans know her as now, she was once a young woman considering a career in music and shares a similar story with the victims who’ve survived R. Kelly in her new book The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power And Purpose available Nov. 30.

Williams opened up to PEOPLE to detail her experience with the disgraced singer and share why she also chose to disclose this information with authorities.

At 25, she met a friend of Kelly in 2007 and was later flown to Chicago to meet the crooner in hopes of working with him. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained that she expected to be taken to a recording studio, but was instead taken to Kelly’s home.

Following her initial introduction to the singer, someone led Williams to his bedroom and left her there for hours, alone. Upon joining her, Kelly prompted her to take off her clothes. “I’ve already put myself in this position,” she detailed, “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.”

She shared that she saw him two additional times and encountered several women who were also staying at his home. Williams stated she stopped seeing him after waking up and hearing a woman being beaten in another room.

Williams detailed the incident in her forthcoming memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose—slated for a Nov. 30 release.

The now 40-year-old mom explained to PEOPLE why she kept this secret. “It’s not something you want to tell your mom […] And I think for any woman or man who’s been in an abusive situation, you don’t want to tell your parents because you don’t want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don’t want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself.”

“I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who’s been hurt by him,” she continued.

Kelly’s lawyer, Thomas A. Farinella, declined to comment.