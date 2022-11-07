Post Malone Called A “Bi**h” By Fan During Meet And Greet

Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

Post Malone was recorded as a moment with fans went awry.

As he continues his Twelve Carat Tour, the pop star was heckled with profane insults from a person in the otherwise excited crowd.

“Post Malone, you a bi**h,” yells the person directly at the chart-topping musician. “You suck,” the agitator continued.

A visibly shocked Malone looks up, confused by the insult.

“That’s rude,” he responded. The person continued to call the 27-year-old “bi**h” before turning the camera on himself.

Post Malone reacts to being insulted while meeting fans. pic.twitter.com/GNwvC4dqr2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2022

The Twelve Carat Tour, assisted by Roddy Ricch, has had its ups and downs. While crossing the country, Post Malone has experienced his share of injuries, including falling though the stage in St. Louis, being hospitalized for breathing issues in Boston, and twisting his ankle in Atlanta.

Malone’s tour was announced this June and kicked off in September. He currently has three shows remaining, two in Los Angeles, and one in Las Vegas.

The tour is in support of Malone’s latest album Twelve Carat Toothache, which was released in June. As his fourth studio album, the project boasts 14 tracks and includes guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid Laroi, and The Weeknd.

Twelve Carat Toothache debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. The highest charting song, “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Post Malone holds a Flamengo shirt at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 4, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Wagner Meier/Getty Images

“I love touring and I love meeting my fans and singing these songs with them, but at the same time, it’s such an ass-kicker.” Malone expressed in a Billboard interview.

“My back kills me, my neck kills me, my feet kill me. There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to focus on. You kind of have to have chameleon eyes and look every which way and keep track of what’s going on at all times. It’s the give-and-take — you give up so much and you receive it in love, and that’s what everything is about: feeling loved. That’s what everybody wants.”

Check out Twelve Carat Toothache below.