Post Malone Admits Hindered Short-Term Memory Due To Shroom Overuse

Post Malone has overcome some challenges in the last year and hasn’t been afraid to be open about them. The 28-year-old pop star recently revealed that he has been having trouble with his short-term memory due to overusing psychedelic drugs.

The Syracuse, NY-born artist joined Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday (July 26) to promote his new album Austin. They discussed a myriad of topics, namely his consumption of mushrooms. “Yeah, I take shrooms,” Malone admitted. “I like shrooms. I like shrooms. Not as much as I used to. It’s really affected my short-term memory… Maybe it was just a stint of habitual overuse, like, daily. But now I take a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh.”

He went on to discuss a conversation he had with a friend of his who was an Army Ranger and spoke about how veterans use “shrooms” to overcome PTSD. “And I was like, ‘Oh that’s cool because a lot of the times, a lot of pharmaceuticals, they have negative reactions often,” he said. “And it’s cool to see that they’re giving them this medicine and it’s actually working. He was saying his buddy was going through it and it really helped him a lot. I don’t know. It’s interesting because it has improved my view on things.” Check out the interview below.

Post Malone released Austin on Friday (July 28) and revealed to Zane Lowe that he was sad during the making of the album. “Making the last record, I was so, so, so… Well, writing it, I was so, so sad,” the 10-time GRAMMY nominee said. “But now I’m so happy and it’s definitely improved my viewpoint on life.”

Posty previously spoke on his drug use when revealing his weight loss back in April. “I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

His new album Austin is a 17-track effort with no features, coming a little over a year after his June 2022 LP Twelve Carat Toothache. In the interim, the “Circles” artist released The Diamond Collection back in April. Diamond was made up of the eight RIAA Diamond-certified records in his discography such as “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee, “White Iverson,” “Better Now,” “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, and “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Check out The Diamond Collection below.











