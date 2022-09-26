Post Malone Hospitalized Due To Breathing Issues, Cancels Boston Show

Musical artist Post Malone attends The Stronach Group Chalet at 143rd Preakness Stakes on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Post Malone was admitted to the hospital due to breathing issues and a “stabbing pain” on Saturday (Sept. 24), and thus, had to cancel his show that very same night that was set to take place in Boston.

The “Circles” artist told fans via Instagram story, “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before.”

The Syracuse, NY-born artist went on to describe the injuries before promising that the fans intending to see him in Boston would be part of his rescheduled show.

The 27-year-old’s existing injuries came after falling through a hole on-stage at his St. Louis show on Sept. 17, and initially receiving pain medication from his Sept. 18 hospital visit.

Malone is set to perform on Sept. 27 in Cleveland as part of his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, though he has not provided any health updates since the initial post this past weekend.

Twelve Carat Toothache was released in early June, led by the singles “One Right Now” with The Weeknd and “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch.