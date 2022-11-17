Post Malone Performs With Fan’s Bra On His Head: Watch

Post Malone performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City.

Post Malone’s eventful tour wrapped up with a viral moment, as the star performed with a fan’s bra on his head.

During the final stop of his Twelve Carat Tour at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 16), the Syracuse, NY native was performing his hit song “Psycho” when the performance took an interesting turn.

As he approaches the fans around the perimeter of the stage, a brassiere is randomly shot from the audience, with Posty initially catching and then dropping it.

He then realizes what the item is and proceeds to adorn his head with the undergarment, turning up to the roaring crowd’s approval.

#PostMalone gets a bra thrown at him and puts it on his head during his performance In LA ? pic.twitter.com/nSJu7H2iuZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 16, 2022

Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour has been no stranger to viral moments since its inception. During a Sept. 17 show in St. Louis, the versatile artist accidentally fell into a crevice on the stage and wounded himself.

One month later, the “Sunflower” crooner twisted his ankle after tripping on-stage in Atlanta, where he impressively still finished the show.

Speaking of “Sunflower,” Posty and Swae Lee recently made history with the track.

Their Into The Spider-Verse song became the highest charting single in RIAA history, with the track now certified 17x-Platinum.

On Monday (Nov. 14), the pair proudly snapped a photo with co-producer Louis Bell and co-writer Billy Walsh holding the Spider-Man-themed plaque.

TMZ spoke with the Twelve Carat Toothache entertainer, who gave Lee props for doing the track’s “heavy lifting.”

“I want to say thank you to Swae Lee. Swae Lee did a lot of the writing and the heavy lifting on that song, and he’s one of the most talented artist and most beautiful men in the world. I’m so honored to be able to have done a song with him, and we got some more on the way —some special stuff.”