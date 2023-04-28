Post Malone Addresses Recent Weight Loss, Says He’s Not “Doing Drugs”

Post Malone took to Instagram early Friday morning to address speculation regarding his recent weight loss. According to the artist, drugs are not a factor, as becoming a father gave him new motivation to lead a healthier lifestyle.

“I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” he began the lengthy Instagram post. “i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

The “Enemies” rapper welcomed a daughter with his fiancée in May 2022.

“i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all,” the hitmaker continued. “you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f**king crushing it. goodnight nerds?spread love and rock on.”

Fans also shared concerns for Malone’s health last fall, as the rapper born Austin Post was hospitalized for breathing issues.